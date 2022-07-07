A Lemont Furnace man was denied bail after he allegedly tried to break into a home and then repeatedly asked police for a ride while intoxicated.
Khalil Raequawn Cannon Dukes, 22, had charges filed against him in two separate incidents on Wednesday.
According to the charges, Cannon Dukes arrived at the state police station in Uniontown around 5:20 a.m. Police said he appeared to be under the influence, and asked for a ride to the city of Uniontown.
Police said Cannon Dukes could not articulate where he wanted to go, but continually said that the police must help. Troopers asked him to leave, but instead he allegedly picked up the lobby phone in the station to again ask for a ride. Cannon Dukes was told to put the phone down and leave, but he refused, even when police told him he would face criminal charges if he didn’t go.
When Cannon Dukes refused again, troopers approached him in the lobby, and he allegedly started fighting with them. He was handcuffed after a brief struggle, but continued to try and fight with police, the complaint alleged.
At 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Paul Street in North Union Township where Stephanie Nypaver told them a man tried to open the side door around 12:43 a.m. She provided a description of the man, but didn’t know who he was and handed police video of the incident.
The video showed a man who was identified as Cannon Dukes. On the video, Cannon Dukes turned his head left and then right in the direction of the street and then used his right hand to tug and turn at the door knob in an alleged attempt to get inside.
Cannon Dukes was charged with burglary, loitering and prowling at night, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and public drunkenness before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. July 20.
Henning also denied bail for Cannon Dukes, citing the reasons as he poses being a threat to himself and others, is a flight risk and has no fixed address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.