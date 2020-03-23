A Lemont Furnace man filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming some members of the state police used excessive force during his arrest.
Attorney Wayne Ely filed the lawsuit on behalf of John Winthrop Burkland, 62, naming as defendants Troopers Michael Carcella, Justin Rokavec and five other unidentified troopers.
The lawsuit indicated the troopers served a warrant on Burkland's home on March 30, 2018.
Ely wrote that Burkland complied with instructions from the troopers, and did not resist arrest, but alleged they forced him to the ground, used unnecessary force to handcuff him, kicked him, used a Taser on him and pushed his head and face into the rough ground.
Doing so caused a damaged rotator cuff and collarbone, nerve damage and injuries to Burkland's back, arms, face, wrists and other body parts, the suit alleged.
The lawsuit stated that some of Burkland's injuries were permanent with numbing and severe pain.
Burkland is seeking punitive damages.
