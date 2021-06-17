A Lemont Furnace woman is accused of stealing a Chihuahua from a Georges Township woman who allegedly purchased the dog from her.
Becky Leigh Zooner, 35, allegedly sold the Chihuahua to Betty Dillow on June 4, receiving a $400 deposit. Police reported that Dillow explained the remaining $600 balance was to be paid on Monday.
Dillow said she went to Zooner’s home at 560 West Penn St. and paid the remainder of the money owed and that Zooner was to bring her the receipt for the dog later that day, according to court paperwork.
Zooner allegedly entered Dillow’s residence at 20 Jackie Franks Road without consent, took the dog and left.
Zooner was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft. She is free on an unsecured bond of $10,000, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
