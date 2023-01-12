The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, a program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), is an annual photography contest not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
The contest is open to amateur photographers in Pennsylvania, and entries will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message; originality; photographic technique; quality of photo; originality of title and severity of the litter.
A top prize of $500 will be awarded in each of two categories: adult and student (through grade 12); four additional prizes will be awarded with second-place winners receiving $250 and third place $100 in each group.
Photo entries are limited to five per person and must be between 4 inches by 6 inces and 8x10 and can be sent to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, East Office, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, PA, 19063.
All entries must include the entrant’s name, address, email address, telephone number, photo title, location of litter site and how the entrant learned of the contest.
For student submissions, age, grade and school name also must be provided. Photos submitted without the required information will be disqualified. Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at its discretion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.