For two months, we’ve run your cancellations both in our newspaper and online. As Fayette and Greene counties move to yellow, we’d now like to let people know what’s reopening. Please send listings for your business, agency, organization or religious institution to hsnews@heraldstandard.com, with the subject line “reopening.” We’ll begin compiling a list of those to run online and in the newspaper to let the community know what’s changed. We will continue to maintain a list of events that may be canceled and other outreach efforts. Those can also be sent to hsnews@heraldstandard.com. There is no charge to submit information for either listing.

