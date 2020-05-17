For two months, we’ve run your cancellations both in our newspaper and online. As Fayette and Greene counties move to yellow, we’d now like to let people know what’s reopening. Please send listings for your business, agency, organization or religious institution to hsnews@heraldstandard.com, with the subject line “reopening.” We’ll begin compiling a list of those to run online and in the newspaper to let the community know what’s changed. We will continue to maintain a list of events that may be canceled and other outreach efforts. Those can also be sent to hsnews@heraldstandard.com. There is no charge to submit information for either listing.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- Laurel Highlands seniors gifted with class photos and yard signs
- Resilient Spring: Nature amazes despite snow and record cold
- COVID-19 antibody collection site started at Highlands Hospital
- Fayette's Community Action Agency continues food services for adults
- National parks in Fayette, Somerset partially reopened
- Fayette's Community Action Agency continues food services for adults
- H-S poll results: Fayette, Greene should've opened sooner
- CFFC's Front Line Mask Initiative receives grant to support local organizations
- COVID puts summer recreation on hold in Greene
- Local jeweler calculates savings with Be Local Card
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.