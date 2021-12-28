The word “school” conjures up visions of children sitting in neat, classroom rows practicing reading, writing and arithmetic.
But administrators and staff at Laurel Highlands School District have added a whole new dimension to students’ learning experiences. In a variety of ways, these students have been working with their teachers and principals to give back to their school and community.
“We are the lighthouse - the spark in the community,” said Michael Rozgony, principal of Laurel Highlands Middle School. “We see a greater need now than ever in our community, and more people than ever before are experiencing job loss and family issues.
“We’re in a position to really help students and families because of our relationships as educators,” said Rozgony.
To that end, faculty and staff have been working with students on various charitable programs.
“Our students are learning how it makes your heart smile to reach out and help others,” he said.
School officials said the public often doesn’t realize just how much students do to give back — both to the community and to care for fellow students. For example, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive sponsored by student council provided holiday dinners for families in need and the area’s homeless.
The school also has the Pony Pantry, operated under the direction of teacher Christy Karpency. The pantry gives free food items and snacks to students, while the Mustang Closet, organized by Amber Hughes with help from fellow teacher Sharon Jones, provides essentials such as shoes, clothing, backpacks, toiletries and school supplies to students in need.
“There’s been a friendly rivalry between the home rooms and the various sports teams. The Girls’ Soccer Team donated food to the Pony Pantry, and their efforts created a ripple effect of giving by other school groups,” said Rozgony.
The Uniontown Rotary Club donated $2,000 to help fund the Mustang Closet.
Students who need something will request an item, and be invited to shop in the clothing store.
Hughes said 30-40 students have visited the clothing store since the start of school.
“Even with COVID going on, our kids wanted to reach out and be there for people as a support system,” said Jones.
As faculty sponsor of the Interact Club, Jones has involved members in several community activities including making blankets fashioned out of plastic grocery bags for the homeless. She explained that the woven plastic works with a person’s body heat to keep them warm.
“We also adopted four nursing homes last year, and our students went to sing for them at Christmas,” Jones said. “We also made homemade cards thanking doctors and nurses at the Hillman Cancer Center, and provided personal care gift bags to residents of Peroni’s Personal Care Home.”
One of the more unique projects was a new recycling program organized by teachers Pete Williams and Jake Miller.
Members of the school’s Art Club, under the direction of teacher Aimee Vacanti, repurposed and decorated 16 decommissioned voting machines which were placed throughout the school to collect recyclables. Working with Abititi Recycling Company, the bins are then delivered to the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center in North Union Township.
“This gets the kids excited about recycling and gives them another way to help out the community,” said Rozgony.
At Laurel Highlands High School, the National Honor Society collected new and gently used children’s books and will hold food and pajama drives in the coming months to benefit Fayette County Children and Youth Services, said Assistant Principal Brandi Mancini.
They will also collect money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and students and faculty at the high school continue to fund their own Mustang Closet.
The Laurel Highlands Academic Foundation raises money to offer mini-grants for teachers to fund special projects and programs in their classrooms. Teachers present their ideas to foundation board members and if selected, can be awarded up to $500 per project.
The foundation also donates $2,000 to the elementary schools to pay for an overnight stay in Jumonville, ensuring that every fifth-grade student in the district can attend the annual LH Outdoor School.
The program was suspended last year due to the pandemic, but is tentatively planned to be held again in 2022.
Joanne Phillips, treasurer of the organization, said a variety of student scholarships are also funded through the foundation, including the LH Mustangs Scholarship, LH Music Education Scholarship, Michael Carbonara Memorial Scholarship and the new James Tobal Memorial Scholarship honoring the late former foundation member and high school history teacher.
“Anyone can donate to the Academic Foundation, which is a 501-C-3 tax-deductible, nonprofit organization,” she said. “Money would be placed in the fund of their choice. With the pandemic canceling their major fundraisers last year, charitable donors are needed more than ever now.”
For more information on donating to the foundation, contact Phillian at jphillian@gmail.com or the Community Foundation of Fayette County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.