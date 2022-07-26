The three classes that were there when Laurel Highlands Senior High School opened its doors 50 years ago will celebrate the building’s golden anniversary next month.
Members of the classes of 1973, 1974 and 1975 are invited to celebrate the school’s opening on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Uniontown Country Club.
“Some people are under the wrong impression and think this is the 50th reunion of these three classes,” said Rosemary Novotny, one of the reunion organizers for the Class of 1974. “This is not a 50th reunion for the three classes. They will each have their own 50th reunion in the next three years.”
The event includes hors d’oeuvres, followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Dancing with DJ will be held from 8 p.m. until midnight. A cash bar will be offered.
Individuals who plan to attend are urged to make their reservations as soon as possible, Novotny said. Tickets purchased before Aug. 1 are $60 per person and those purchased Aug. 2-10 are $65 per person. Tickets purchased after that, through the Aug. 20 deadline, are $70 each. Novotny said no tickets will be sold at the door.
“The country club is dealing with supply chain issues, and we need a firm count seven days in advance,” she said.
Anyone who lives in the Uniontown area can purchase their tickets from Novotny by calling her at 412-691-3775. Those who want to attend can also mail checks to Cheryl Broadwater Cline, P.O. Box 20186, Arlington, Texas, 76006. Checks can be made payable to Cline, who can also be reached via Facebook.
“Please help us get the word out to all three classes,” Cline said. “We will be posting on Facebook and Instagram, but we need help in letting everyone know about this 50th anniversary get-together. We don’t want to leave anyone out.”
Cline said the group is also inviting teachers who were there when the school opened.
