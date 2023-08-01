Like many people, Brandon Rumbaugh has a close bond with his dog, Hatfield.
But for Rumbaugh, the yellow English Labrador retriever is more than a companion.
Hatfield is a service dog, and he provides independence and emotional support for Rumbaugh.
The U.S. Marine Corps veteran lost his legs in Afghanistan in November 2010, when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan while running to rescue another Marine who had stepped on an IED.
Rumbaugh, 34, a Purple Heart recipient, was paired with Hatfield in 2021 through Rescue 22 Foundation, a veteran-operated nonprofit that provides free service dogs to veterans.
The 95-pound retriever aids Rumbaugh, a Uniontown native who lives in Pittsburgh, both physically and emotionally.
“He’s the most amazing dog I’ve ever known,” said Rumbaugh. “People might think service dogs are just for physical things, but they’re for emotional support, too. He’s 50/50 for me, for emotional support and service. Before I had him, I was always by myself, but he’s like having a person around. He’s the best.”
Rescue 22 trains dogs for specific tasks – anything from helping to interrupt a panic attack to assist amputees with mobility.
For example, when Rumbaugh falls, he commands Hatfield to “brace,” and the 95-pound retriever stiffens his back so Rumbaugh can pull himself upright.
But it’s Hatfield’s ability to help Rumbaugh cope with the struggles of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder - and the severe depression and anxiety that accompany it - that has made an impact.
“He’s saved my life,” said Rumbaugh. “I have to take care of him, I have to keep in a routine. In the Marine Corps, that’s ingrained in you, take care of your people,” said Rumbaugh. “He gives me purpose, and at the same time he realizes I need some help, too.”
According to Rescue 22, an estimated 22 veterans die by suicide each day as a result of PTSD and the significant challenges associated with it.
It costs Rescue 22 between $30,000 and $50,000 to train a service dog and integrate it into the home. Recipients are responsible for veterinary care and food costs, but Rescue 22 will help if need arises.
The Veterans Affairs department does not cover the cost of service dogs.
Rescue 22 relies on donations. Among the businesses who have supported the nonprofit is Swift Audiology, which recently made a $5,000 donation that was accepted by Rumbaugh and Hatfield at the company’s Washington location.
Since 2021, Swift Audiology has donated more than $25,000 to Rescue 22, enabling the organization to place three dogs with veterans.
Angela Connor, co-founder and CFO for Rescue 22, is grateful for the support of Swift and other donors.
“That’s a huge impact for one small business,” said Connor. “Their generosity and dedication have made a significant difference in the lives of our local heroes, allowing them to live fulfilling lives post-service. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on our community.”
Since its start in 2018, Rescue 22 has matched 42 veterans with service dogs across the country. Four of those dogs have been placed in Southwestern Pennsylvania. One of the most recent pairings was Josh Schreckengost of McDonald and his companion, Riot, a 6-year-old golden retriever.
There are nine veterans on the waiting list.
Connor said 36% of veterans who have received a service dog have seen a reduction of more than half of the medications they were on previously and 78% of veterans no longer take sleep aid medication.
“It’s a life changer. They are able to use less pharmaceuticals and re-engage with things they previously enjoyed. The dollar figure in the beginning sounds like a lot, but compared to the money for pharmaceuticals and other treatment, the dog is really a pretty efficient mechanism of care for the veteran and a companion that doesn’t judge them.”
After Rumbaugh was injured – he lost his left leg below the knee and his right leg at the hip – he spent two years at Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent multiple surgeries and learned to walk with prosthetics. He struggled to handle the loss of his limbs.
But Rumbaugh has seized the opportunity to make the most of his life, with help from Hatfield.
The father of two – daughter Remi, 4, and son Gunner, 2 – is a motivational speaker who travels around the country and internationally talking about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and advocating for veterans issues.
He recently returned from Dallas, Texas, where he completed a photo shoot for a major retailer’s adaptive clothing line. He also is an avid weightlifter.
And he volunteers with Rescue 22.
“Having Hatfield really did save my life. I think about that how we’re keeping people alive, and there’s nothing more important than that,” said Rumbaugh. “If I can go out there and talk about how Hatfield and Rescue 22 has affected my life in a positive way, maybe it will open up people’s eyes, and they’ll donate. My life is good. I’ve got Hatfield, I’ve got my kids. I’m good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.