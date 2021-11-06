The Veterans Day Parade in Uniontown begins at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The VFW Band will play Taps at 11:11 a.m. at Storey Square, with patriotic music before and after the parade.
Lineup for participants, listed below, starts at 9 a.m.
All marching bands will line up on Gallatin Avenue in the following order: Laurel Highlands JROTC; Laurel Highlands High School marching band; Connellsville Area JROTC; Connellsville Area High School marching band; Albert Gallatin Area JROTC; Albert Gallatin Area High School marching band; Uniontown Area High School Marching Band and Brownsville Area High School Marching Band
Also lining up there will be the Uniontown police chief and department; Albert Gallatin JROTC color guard; Rob Doria, county commander; Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke; Sheriff James Custer; Commissioner Vincent Vicites; Uniontown Treasurer Antoinette Hodge; Kathleen McLaughlin and Gold Star Mother Debbie Hall.
West Penn Street at the parking garage: American Legion Post 51 Commander Paul Palya; American Legion Ladies Auxiliary; American Legion Riders.
East Penn Street by Uniontown City Hall: AMVETS Honor Guard with colors; AMVETS van; AMVETS Post 103 commander; AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary; AMVETS Riders; DAV Chapter 58 Fayette; Vietnam Veterans Association; Rolling Thunder Chapter 5.
West Penn Street by Laurel Business Institute: VFW Post 21; VFW Post 747; VFW Post 8543; American Legion Post 301 Connellsville; American Legion Post 762 Trotter; Fairchance Ladies Auxiliary; American Legion Post 423 Masontown; Point Marion VFW Post 747.
In front of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Gallatin Avenue: Laurel Valley Corvette Club; Uniontown Fire Department.
Individual veterans are welcome to walk in the parade and can meet on the sidewalk on West Penn Street near Laurel Business Institute and the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Last-minute groups who wish to participate can line up in front of the Uniontown Fire Department.
