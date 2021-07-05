A longtime Uniontown park will have a rededication this week as well as a flag-raising ceremony.
“The park has been there for over 30 years,” said Frank Romeo, president of the Uniontown Lions Club, about Lions Park, located behind the Uniontown Parking Garage along South Street. “Some things were starting to become rundown.”
Romeo said the fountain in the middle of the park no longer sprayed water and the picnic tables needed to be replaced.
“We’re trying to restore it to its original form,” Romeo said.
The park was the vision of the late Ross DiMarco, a lifelong member of the Uniontown Lions Club who held various positions including district governor.
Renovations included repairing and painting the fountain pond, purchasing a new fountain, refurbishing the planters and replanting, replacing the American flag and rope, building three new picnic tables, refurbishing the four lion statues and work on park lighting.
He added that the club didn’t get a chance to begin working on the project until last last year because of COVID-19, but through various sponsors and local organizations donating either materials or labor, they were able to get the fountain back in working order by the last week of June.
“We restored it to what it previously was,” Romeo said. “The fountain and pond look nice, clean and repainted.”
At 6 p.m. July 6 at the park, a rededication ceremony will take place as the AMVETS Honor Guard will raise a new flag over the park.
Romeo said there will be free parking along South Street. Limited seating will be available, and he asked the public to bring their lawn chairs.
Free light refreshments will also be available.
Romeo thanked sponsors and donors who helped with the project, including Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber, the Bruderhof Communities, the Uniontown Lions Club, the city of Uniontown, Frick Tri-County Federal Credit Union, the Uniontown Green Gardeners Club, Ptak’s Formal Wear and First Federal Savings and Loan.
