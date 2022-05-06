The show won’t go on this weekend at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg, which canceled performances of “Disney’s Newsies” slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday after “significant exposure to COVID-19” within the cast.
In a statement released Wednesday, the theatre staff said anyone who purchased tickets for those dates can request an exchange, gift certificate, donate the value of the tickets to Little Lake, or request a refund.
The show was listed in this week’s Go entertainment magazine, published by the Herald-Standard each Thursday and Observer-Reporter each Friday. Both publications had already printed the magazine when the decision to cancel “Newsies” was made.
For additional information about pre-purchased tickets, email the theatre at info@littlelake.org or call the box office at 724-745-6300.
“We wish the cast and crew a speedy recovery and appreciate your understanding in these challenging times,” the theatre release said.
