Ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, are scheduled this weekend in Uniontown and Connellsville.
“September 11th: 20 Years Later” will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday in Storey Square, along East Main Street in Uniontown.
“Some might focus on the negative, but I remember a nation that had a flag in every yard; a nation that had thousands of young Americans trying to enlist in the U.S. military; our veterans asking how they can help; people hand-in-hand with our military and first responders at Ground Zero, refusing to leave until the last victim was pulled from the wreckage,” said Brian Bensen, the Fayette County Veteran Affairs Director and guest speaker for the ceremony.
In addition to participation from local religious leaders, the ceremony will also feature speeches from county first responders, including those who witnessed the devastation at Shanksville firsthand and were part of the cleanup efforts.
The Albert Gallatin High School JROTC will open the ceremony with a presentation of the colors, under direction of Senior U.S. Army Instructor Lt. Col. Joe Walsh, who will present the flag to the county commissioners before it is hung at the Fayette County Courthouse.
“First responders run toward the disaster,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “It’s who they are and what they do, no matter where they’re from. Fayette County was no different, and I could not be prouder of the individuals from our area that made the sacrifice.”
“Many of our Fayette County first responders played a vital role that day in neighboring Somerset County, helping in any way they could after the crash,” Commissioner Vince Vicites said. “It’s important that we honor them, the victims and their families, as the tragic events of that day permanently changed the lives of so many.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said first responders didn’t wake up that day thinking their lives would be turned upside down.
“They put their own lives on hold, leaving behind jobs, family and friends, and stepped up to the plate to do what needed to be done,” Lohr said. “In a world filled with ‘What’s in it for me?’ the personal sacrifices made by our first responders on 9/11 are worth commemorating, even celebrating.”
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke and city police Chief Jason Cox will also be part of the ceremony, and Uniontown Fire Chief Dane “Buck” Griffith will coordinate the many first responders and their vehicles, which will line Main Street in downtown Uniontown during the event.
“I am humbled to join our city in recognizing our first responders who make a positive difference every day,” Griffith said.
Gerke and Uniontown City Council will dedicate a stone and plaque during the ceremony, to be displayed at City Hall, in honor of first responders and the 20th anniversary milestone.
“I, along with the rest of our country, am ever-indebted to these fine men and women who put their lives in jeopardy – not only on 9/11, but every time a call of distress comes in,” Gerke said.
“I’m especially proud to honor the first responders that didn’t wait for their next shift or a request to respond,” Cox said. “They saw fellow Americans in need and quickly got there to help.”
The choir from New Meadow Run and Spring Valley Bruderhof Communities of Farmington will perform, and artists will unveil an instillation to honor those who died on Flight 93.
Faith Assembly of God will provide an American flag display for the event, Fabry Funeral Homes will oversee a dove release to close the program and Central Christian Church of Uniontown will toll its bells and play songs at times marking the exact times the four planes struck on that day.
“September 11th: 20 Years Later” is a free event and all are welcome.
In Connellsville, all are welcome to a 9/11 ceremony that will be held at Connellsville Area Senior High School on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot.
The ceremony will include speakers, an invitation to local fire departments to attend and New Haven Hose Co. VFD will display a large American flag on their ladder truck.
“I think we need to start displaying the flags more with everything going on right now,” said Linda Shearer, the founder of the CAHS Patriots, a nonprofit student-run organization involved in numerous veteran outreach efforts including sending over 10,000 care packages to deployed troops oversees.
Following the 9/11 program, the sixth-annual Warriors of Rock concert that benefits the CAHS Patriots will take place at the high school.
The concert will continue the tradition of playing pre-recorded interviews with soldiers and veterans, followed by a live band playing the music that those interviewed said keeps them going. This year’s event will also feature first responders and their experiences at Shanksville including Shipley, Fayette EMS Administrative Director Bob Topper and Henry Cook, the former CEO of Somerset Trust Company who was involved in the creation of the Flight 93 Memorial.
“To hear the interviews and those stories, it just amazes me they are able to take what’s said and bring it to a performance,” Shearer said, adding that the stories are both amazing, touching and eye opening. “It absolutely blows me away!”
Along with patriotic items for sale at the event, Shearer said the CAHS Patriots will sell 20-year 9/11 anniversary shirts for $10 that say, “Connellsville Remembers.”
Tickets for the show are $20, but admission is free to veterans with proper identification.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Connellsville Area Senior High School.
