The Fayette County commissioners have contracted with a local company to install infrastructure to expand WiFi capabilities across the county.
The commissioners recently awarded a Design Build Broadband Deployment contract to Vitalink LLC of Markleysburg.
The primary focus of the contract is the identification of broadband “hotspots” along the state Route 40 corridor.
The broadband hotspots include, but are not limited to: Ohiopyle Borough, the North Union Township Recreation Center, LaFayette School, the new Fayette County Prison site on Route 21, Uniontown Hospital, Hutchinson Ballfield North Union and South Union townships, the Scenic Overlook on Route 40, Wharton Furnace Chapel, Laurel Mountain Baptist Church, Mountain Fellowship Center, Kentuck Knob, Fallingwater, Mill Run, the Jumonville Training Center and others.
The $5,375,540 base-bid contract requires all work for the infrastructure to be completed by Dec. 15, 2020.
According to Vitalink’s bid documents, crews will select a central location at each of the designated hotspots to maximize a wireless signal.
Crews will use existing buildings, poles and towers whenever possible to install wireless access points and antennas. New poles or towers will be installed when existing facilities are not available.
Power may be provided through existing sources, newly installed service and solar power where possible.
With the need for expanded internet access growing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Dave Lohr said the broadband project has been a long time coming.
“It’s so exciting when a project you’ve been working on finally becomes a reality,” Lohr said, adding that educators, students and business owners are feeling the effects of the need for rural broadband. “Business can’t compete without reliable infrastructure; improving it creates economic development, puts people to work and enhances local communities.”
Lohr said projects like implementing rural broadband require a collaborative effort between elected officials, legislators, utility companies and private industry; he extended many thanks to all involved with the process.
“With the COVID crisis, this is even more evident as more people work remotely, and kids are learning at home,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “The benefits from the economic and educational perspectives will be far reaching and allow us to grow in the future.”
Dunn said expanding rural broadband has always been important in order to make Fayette County competitive in attracting new residents and businesses, adding that county tourism is another business sector that will greatly benefit from the broadband expansion.
“I’ve long thought that our beautiful mountains, rivers and lakes can sell themselves with a little help from our visitors sharing pictures and posts on social media,” Dunn said.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said rural broadband expansion has been a top priority for Fayette County since 2016, with the commissioners regularly meeting with congressmen and other top Washington, D.C. officials to seek support for the project.
“Rural broadband is the infrastructure of the future,” Vicites said. “Without this infrastructure in place, Fayette County will not be able to progress and compete with other Pennsylvania counties or other states.”
Vicites added that the CARES Act funding fulfills a need for all citizens and visitors and thanked all those who have dedicated their time and energy to bringing this project to fruition.
“Residents, schools, businesses, medical facilities and more all need broadband,” Vicites said. “With access to rural broadband, Fayette County will position itself for future growth and prosperity. This is just the start of our efforts to ensure our citizens and businesses are connected to each other - and the world at large.”
The funding is part of Fayette County’s $11,674,587 portion of the more than $2 trillion CARES Act, a federal economic relief package to address county needs specifically related to COVID-19.
The remaining funding will be used to update the county’s IT equipment for improved telework access, restructuring of several county departments for social distancing, reimbursement for personal protective equipment purchased and installation of temperature scanning units for county buildings
Fayette County Chief Financial Consultant Sam Lynch said the new infrastructure project will have a major impact on citizens, businesses and visitors, making the internet more easily accessible to those in our many rural areas.
“This project will be completed in sections. The key to this is that Vitalink will be paid section by section to complete the work,” Lynch said, adding each area must be completely finished and fully operational before they can move on to the next one. “That way, we don’t lose any CARES Act funding when it expires at the end of the year for any sections that aren’t complete.”
Dunn said the CARES Act funding and shovel-ready project are just the beginning of Fayette’s broadband plans, as the county’s Redevelopment Authority has already begun laying the groundwork for future expansion.
“To be able to fund these projects without money from the coffers of the county is a benefit,” Dunn said.
Lohr said Fayette County is now “on the cutting edge” and “setting the standard” for rural broadband.
“The benefits that come from faster broadband are economic, social and environmental. It’s more than email, e-commerce and entertainment; it’s also access to healthcare, banking and education,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s about improved communications.”
