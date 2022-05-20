The Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center celebrated this week with 13 students involved with the center’s second Signing Day event.
“We had such a positive response from the community when we did one back in 2019 that I felt compelled to bring it back,” said Shawna Little, the Workforce Development Coordinator with the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center (CACTC).
The idea for Signing Day came to Little when she saw another career and technical center (CTC) from out of state do something similar online.
“I thought it was a neat idea,” said Little, who has an athletic background and is also a basketball coach. “I’ve seen this so many times for students going on to play sports, and the idea is we need to celebrate students that are graduating from CTCs and pursuing their field of study.”
Little said the first Signing Day event, held Wednesday, went so well with the support from the superintendent and the center’s principal and the instructors, plans were made to continue doing so.
Pandemic-related restrictions prevented Signing Day from returning for two years, but the excitement for it didn’t die down.
“We basically doubled the number of companies this year, which is outstanding,” Little said, adding that 10 companies were in attendance that included everything from a car dealership to a catering business.
Thirteen students will be hired as employees or interns.
“These are full-fledged careers with the potential to move up in these jobs — these are family-sustaining jobs,” she said.
Of course, students being hired near the end of the school year is nothing new to CTCs across the country, Little said, but promoting those hires goes a long way in changing stigmas surrounding CTCs, boosting a student’s confidence, showing parents what their child can achieve and also changing the mindset that having a college education is a must-have to succeed.
“We need to celebrate these types of successes as well as athletic and academic successes,” Little said. “We will make this an annual tradition.”
