A Uniontown church group’s efforts are uplifting patients fighting breast cancer.
The Ladies Ministry at Bethel Baptist Church recently donated bags with items like pink bath bombs, nail polish, scarves and travel mugs with the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon on them to the UPMC Hillman cancer Center in Uniontown.
The bags had the words “precious and dearly loved” printed on the front.
“(W)e have some very close friends recently diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Lynn Whipkey, a member of the ministry. “We want to make (those fighting breast cancer) feel loved during this time because it’s a devastating time for a lot of women who have been diagnosed.”
Jennifer McManus, the senior practice manager at the cancer center, said it’s hard to put into words what such a gift means.
“It does mean a lot,” she said. “To know there are good people out there to think what the patients are going through and want to help, it means a lot to them and to us.”
McManus said the contents of the bags were both well thought out as some patients are in the center for a long period to get treatment, and the items included are things the patients need.
“I know we received a lot of ‘thank yous’ from patients, and they asked who donated the items so maybe they send them a thank you card,” McManus said.
“It boosts their spirits to get something here other than treatment,” said Harry Strauser, the research coordinator for the center.
Whipkey and ministry member Linda Moxley said they’re going to donate care bags again next year, and plan to start earlier so they can make even more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.