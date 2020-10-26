A Fayette County church is celebrating its 250th anniversary with a special service this coming Sunday.
The Great Bethel Baptist Church in Uniontown was founded on Nov. 7, 1770, 13 years before Fayette County was established.
“This church was the first church established west of the Allegheny Mountains,” said church member Gary Brain.
The church was founded by Henry Crosbee, John Dorbly and the Sutton family and was originally a log cabin on top of Morgantown Hill where the cemetery still remains, occupied by members who went through the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
Not only does the church have deep roots in Uniontown, it also helped start other local churches, including Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Smithfield in 1774, the Fork of the Cheat Church in West Virginia in 1775 and the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Uniontown in 1882.
The log cabin was replaced with a larger building in 1831, and another building in 1868.
In 1903, the church moved from that location to its current location and building at 47 West Main Street in Uniontown.
That same year, Andrew Carnegie donated a pipe organ to the church, and that pipe organ is still operational today.
The church has always supported missions all over the world, donating items like its steeple and bell, which was sent to a church in India in the 1920s.
To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the church is holding a Day of Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 1, with a worship service at 11 a.m. where the public is invited to attend.
During the service, Dr. Jeff Johnnson, a regional pastor with the American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware will speak.
“Due to COVID, this is as much as we can do,” Interim Pastor Doug Baker said. “Normally, we would have several different activities throughout the week.”
However, members are happy that their church has survived and thrived for two and a half centuries.
“It’s amazing,” said Sharon Skovira, a member of the church for 61 years. “There’s a rich history and our celebration is one recollection of past events and joy.”
Brain, a former coach and educator, said he has always told his players and students not to forget where they’ve come from as well as the people who paved the way for them.
“That’s what I think about the church,” Brain said. “We can’t forget where we came from.”
