A local business held a fundraiser to help pay off student lunch debt at Uniontown Area School District.
Margroff Tool & Equipment in Markleysburg had only been open for a year and a half, but co-owners Jubal and Jennifer Margroff wanted their business to give back to the community every year, much like their other business, Marcon Building Supplies Inc., has been doing since 2015 by having an annual Angel Tree around Christmas time to provide gifts to children in the mountain area of the Uniontown Area School District.
The Margroffs are alumni of the district.
“We wanted to do something for the whole school district,” Jennifer said.
So the couple decided to sell raffle tickets to go off on Father’s Day from Margroff Tool and Equipment for a Big Dog Zero Turn Lawn Mower from their store.
“The girl who won the tractor was a Uniontown High School alumni, too,” Jennifer Margroff said.
The ticket sales went toward paying off school lunch debt for all the students in the Uniontown Area School District.
While the Margroffs said the tickets sold out because people wanted to help, there was some confusion as many people believed school lunches were free in all schools.
However, not all schools do so. Some students and their families fall behind on having money in their accounts for lunches, which causes a lunch debt that follows them into the next school year.
The district-wide total amount of school-lunch debt from the 2019-2020 school year was $2,505.
“We know some parents struggle with their kids not being able to eat what other kids are eating, so it’s nice to help relieve that burden,” Jennifer Margroff said.
“This is a great help to the families,” said Chuck Brown, the food service director with the Uniontown Area School District, adding that the donation enables everyone to go into the new school year with a clean slate. “We’re always grateful for such a generous donation.”
