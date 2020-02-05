Local leaders reacted to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address along party lines.
Following Trump’s Tuesday address, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, both Republicans offered words of praise and support, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said Trump’s address was more of the same.
“For three years, President Trump and Congressional Republicans have pursued a corporate agenda that gives obscene tax cuts to the super-rich, rips health care away from millions and shortchanges our children,” Casey said.
Toomey, however, said Trump’s administration has led to prosperity.
“The economy is the best it has been in my adult life,” Toomey said. “President Trump deserves a lot of credit for advancing pro-growth policies that have led to near record-low unemployment, bigger paychecks for blue-collar workers and U.S. companies bringing $1 trillion back from overseas.”
Reschenthaler said Trump showed the country that he has kept his promises and delivered real results to the American people.
“Under his leadership, Pennsylvanians are benefiting from a red-hot economy that has led to tremendous new opportunities,” Reschenthaler said, adding that the last three years brought the creation of 162,000 new jobs in Pennsylvania, record-low unemployment and booming entrepreneurship.
Reschenthaler said the administration’s pro-growth policies continue to fuel an energy renaissance for Pennsylvania oil, natural gas and coal production and industries like plastic manufacturing that go with it.
“The Trump Administration also continues to help working families by supporting paid family leave, expanding access to affordable childcare, and investing in workforce training initiatives,” Reschenthaler said.
For Toomey, highlights of the address included Trump’s efforts to stop sanctuary cities, discussing the need to expand school choice and said the administration deserves praise for making the country safer by taking out two of the world’s most dangerous terrorists and holding Iran accountable for its hostile actions.
Reschenthaler said he appreciates Trump’s commitment in investing in national security and restoring the country’s role as a world leader, citing the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, facing Iranian aggression and securing the southern border.
He added that he’s pleased with the administration working on proposals to lower prescription drug prices, end surprise medical billing and delivering more flexibility and accountability.
“President Trump is committed to lowering the cost of health care for American families without taking away their choices by imposing a socialist, government-run health system,” Reschenthaler said.
