Dec. 21 is the winter solstice and the darkest day of this year, but Dr. Scott Tracy, licensed professional counselor, of Fayette County, wants to make sure it’s not a dark day for those working in emergency medical services.
Tracy, a retired paramedic, said he recognizes just how difficult EMS jobs have become since the start of the year, when the COVID-19 pandemic turned the already difficult jobs into immense challenges. He wants to remind the community of how much EMS workers do and make sure the workers know they are appreciated by encouraging the community to put lights out in front of their houses on the winter solstice.
Tracy called the initiative, “Look for the Lights.”
“When families are waiting for emergency vehicles, they tell their family members to look for the lights to see when the vehicles arrive,” Tracy said. “Now it’s EMS worker’s turns to look for the lights and know they are appreciated for what they do.”
Tracy encourages anyone living in the area to put lights outside their houses Dec. 21 and show community support for those who work in emergency medical services.
