Members of the Fort Necessity Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held a Project Patriot Mission to supply care packages to the USS Key West submarine. Care packages will be opened on Halfway Day, a celebration halfway through their deployment. With support from the local community, 135 care packages were packed by the Fort Necessity Chapter. Project Patriot is a mission of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to support active military and veterans.

