There are a number of Revolutionary War veterans buried at Great Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Uniontown, which has graves that go back to the 1700s.
“Some of the graves are now lying on the ground instead of upright,” said Aimee Cesarino, chapter regent for The Fort Necessity Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. “It is very important to capture what data and the locations that we can while it is still possible before they are further lost to time.”
To accomplish that goal, the lineage-based service organization is using GPS technology to mark veterans’ graves at the cemetery.
Cesarino uses an app on her phone, which she holds up to an identified veteran’s grave to take a photo and record information about the person buried there. That is then uploaded to the website FindAGrave.com, which displays the photo and information online. Included are the grave’s GPS coordinates and any known relatives of the deceased.
While it sounds like an easy process, Cesarino said many of the graves now have very little writing that is legible, and were only identified by looking at the earlier photos and comparing certain aspects and features of the tombstone.
The project at Great Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery is the chapter’s first time using GPS marking. Cesarino said they’ve used GPS to mark 10 graves, and have identified an 11th. Once they’re done at the Uniontown cemetery, she said the goal is to move on to other Fayette County cemeteries to mark the graves of other Revolutionary War veterans.
The chapter got involved in GPS marking as another of the ways they care for Great Bethel cemetery. Members conduct clean-up days there, and have placed wreaths at graves, unofficially taking part in Wreaths Across America Day.
Wreaths Across America is an organization with a mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and 3,400 additional locations in the country, at sea and abroad.
“This year, the Fort Necessity Chapter formally registered the cemetery with Wreaths Across America as an official location,” Cesarino said.
They will hold a ceremony that is open to the public at the cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon.
“Since this is a small cemetery, as a group we walk from grave to grave, and a volunteer will place the wreath,” Cesarino said, adding that when a wreath is placed on the grave, they say the veteran’s name and thank them for their service. “Wreaths Across America is to remember their lives, not their deaths.”
As they continue their efforts to mark graves at Great Bethel, Cesarino asked that anyone with knowledge of Revolutionary War graves in the county contact the chapter at fortnecessity@pssdar.org.
“We do hope to compile a little booklet for Wreaths Across America Day at some point with information about each veteran,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.