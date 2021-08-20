Stigmas attached to opioid abuse stop many people from picking up a prescription that could save the life of a loved one, said experts in the field.
Naloxone, an overdose-reversal commonly known by the brand name Narcan, should be in the homes of anyone who uses prescription or illicit opioids, said Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission Executive Director Jana Kyle. Pennsylvania’s acting physician general, Dr. Denise A. Johnson, signed a standing order March 29 that serves as a prescription written for the general public, meaning that anyone who needs Narcan can access it by asking a pharmacist in Pennsylvania.
But Kyle said misconceptions stop many people from asking.
“There are some who are afraid of what others will think,” Kyle said. “The stigma, or the thought of the potential stigma, is a big barrier for some people.”
Peter Kreckel, a pharmacist at Nickman’s Drug in Lemont Furnace, said he wishes more people would ask him to fill the prescription. The drug store is promoting the availability of Narcan in hopes that more people will understand how to get it and ask.
“We’re ramping this up at Nickman’s because we want to save as many lives as we can,” he said.
Kreckel, who recently moved to the area from Altoona, said he asked former state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine if pharmacists should be promoting the drug. She said she wished more pharmacists would.
“This passion isn’t because I’ve lost anyone close to me. This passion is because I want everyone to get the help that they need,” he said.
Kyle emphasized that Narcan is not just for illicit drugs. Anyone with a prescription for opioids should also have naloxone, she said.
“Very much like your EpiPen is given for people in case of an allergic reaction, you can have Narcan available in case there is a reaction to the drug,” she said.
Kyle said a person could easily overdose on pain medication by forgetting they took their dose earlier in the day or by taking medication that is too potent.
“There are many reasons that a person can overdose,” she said.
Some people incorrectly believe that buying Narcan will be reported or mark them negatively through their insurance company. Most insurance companies cover the full cost of the drug, and there are no negative consequences to purchasing it, she said.
“They are not identified in the insurance system in any negative manner,” she said. “There are no Narcan police.”
Anyone who believes a person may be overdosing should call 911 first, she said.
Signs of overdose can include shallow breathing or no breathing, a gray or ashen complexion, blue lips, pinpoint pupils or eyes rolled back, low or no pulse, and unresponsiveness, Kyle said. Some people may need multiple doses of Narcan to be revived and may need additional treatment from medical professionals.
Narcan helps a person breathe, she said. It will only work if the person has used opioids, and it will not hurt them if they are not overdosing.
Kyle recalled a woman who recently told her she was able to save a loved one from an overdose with Narcan. While she doesn’t always hear the positive stories, she said they give her hope.
“This person has another chance to get help,” she said.
Anyone with questions about Narcan or how to administer it can contact the Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission at 724-438-3576 or through www.fcdaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.