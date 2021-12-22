A local fire department and a business responded with donations for an area in Kentucky hit hard by recent tornadoes.
Last week, Ron Barry, the fire chief with the South Brownsville Fire Company, was watching the devastation in the South where multiple tornadoes moved through the western part of Kentucky Dec. 10 and 11, destroying more than 1,000 properties and causing nearly 80 deaths.
Barry, who's also an instructor with the Connellsville Career and Technical Center, recalled when he had his students get supplies together to send to victims of a tornado in Oklahoma 10 years ago.
“I thought, why not do the same thing with firefighters?” Barry said.
Barry learned that Mayfield, Kentucky, was the hardest hit and was most likely overwhelmed with support, so Barry Googled the approximate 200-mile path of the tornado and found the town of Princeton in Caldwell County.
“I happened to call their fire department, and their chief, Brent Francis, answered right away,” Barry said. “And I said, ‘How can we help?'”
Barry said Francis was very appreciative and said they were certainly welcome to bring down to Princeton anything they collected.
Barry then called his fire department's captain and treasurer, Lew Hosler, and asked if he wanted to take a road trip, but first, they had to do some packing.
“Thankfully, our fire department has a quite large social-media following,” he said, adding that folks immediately started sharing their Facebook post, and the word spread.
They first received permission to set up their fire truck at Sweet Peas in Republic where donations started coming in on Tuesday of last week. Last Thursday and Friday, they received permission to set up at the West Brownsville Walmart.
“People were bringing whole buggies full of stuff to donate,” Barry said, adding that it snowballed from that point as they also had a boot for people to donate money. “People really opened their hearts and wallets.”
Along with the fire department, Mike Duritsky, the owner of Mike’s Auto Repair and Sales in Masontown, helped the people of Princeton by transporting two flatbed trailers full of donations that included everything from canned goods, toiletry items, toys and water to dog and cat food.
Between the fire department's crew of five and Duritsky's company, the crew raised $7,000 in cash donations to the Caldwell County Tornado Relief Fund and were able to deliver a 20-foot U-Haul truck and the two flatbed trailers on Dec. 18.
Barry and Hosler also spent time visiting with Adi Sullenger, the daughter of the director of Princeton Public Works, David Sullenger.
The Sullenger family home sustained extensive damage during the tornado, and they were given $500 to help them on their way to recovery.
While Barry said they didn't tour the area because it was dark, the stories their fellow firefighters told and the looks on their faces told Barry all he needed to know.
“They were very, very appreciative and hospitable folks, and they expressed their thanks to everyone up here for their generosity,” Barry said.
Barry added that during their three days of collecting donations, firefighters from other local departments also contributed, which he said is the main mission of firefighters no matter where they go – to help others.
“It's nothing more than what we felt was an act of Christian charity from one group of firefighters to other firefighters,” Barry said. “Hats off to them.”
Barry said anyone interested in donating items can do so through Brother's Brother Foundation (brothersbrother.org) or make monetary donations on the Caldwell Chamber Tornado Fund page on gofundme.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.