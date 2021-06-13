A local group was part of a national movement to wear orange to promote ending gun violence.
On Friday, June 4, members gathered at the St. Paul A&E Church in Uniontown to plant 100 marigold flowers.
“That is to symbolize the 100-plus people who die every day in America due to gun violence,” said Ramona Reeves of Uniontown, the organizer of the event and founder of the SKW Foundation.
Reeves started the foundation last year following the death of her son and the death of her grandchildren’s mother to gun violence, adding that her foundation provides help for children who have lost their parent or parents and to help with keeping the memories of those loved ones alive in that child’s life.
The flower planting was part of the National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which has taken place the first Friday in June since 2015. On that day, people are urged to wear orange as a symbol of ending gun violence. That color was chosen because orange is the color hunters wear to let other hunter’s know where they are so no one shoots toward them.
The day was started in memory of Hadiya Pendleton, whose friends wore orange in her honor when she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Barrack Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013.
Reeves said the June 4 event was a first for Uniontown.
“The turnout was okay,” she said. “It was a little small, but there were enough people there to make it successful.”
She said it wasn’t the number of people at the event, but the reasons they were attending that made the event fulfilling to Reeves, whose grandchildren were also there.
“Another young lady was there who lost her cousin to gun violence and there was a lady who was there just because she was tired of seeing it,” Reeves said, adding she has spoken with her pastor about finding ways to reach the younger generation to let the know when they pick up and use a gun, the damage doesn’t end with the person at whom they’re aiming it.
“It affects a whole family,” she said.
Reeves said the event is something she’s interested in doing again along with her foundation helping out wherever it can while they’re still fundraising as COVID-19 made that task difficult last year.
For more information on the SKW Foundation, visit their Facebook page.
