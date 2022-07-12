Citizens of Republic are starting a journey to transform a recently closed church into a cultural arts center.
“This is such a beautiful building,” said Robert Harker, referring to the former Holy Rosary Church. “It is one of the few remaining structures in Republic with architectural and historical significance. To lose it would be a tragedy.”
The church building covers 4,452 square feet and features detailed Italianate brickwork, the original pipe organ and a garden grotto. Holy Rosary was one of four Fayette County churches that were used on a limited basis that were closed earlier this year by the Diocese of Greensburg.
About nine years ago, six local parishes were merged into one, with two of the churches (All Saints Parish in Masontown and St. Thomas Parish in Footedale) designated as worship sites.
Holy Rosary, Madonna of Czestochowa Parish in Cardale, St. Mary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Leckrone and St. Procopius Parish in New Salem — the remaining four — each retained the ability to celebrate Mass twice a year.
In March, the diocese decided to close those four churches for good, citing a decline in parishioners and offertory income.
Harker, who know lives in West Virginia, grew up in Republic and attended Catholic school and Masses at Holy Rosary Church. His fondness for the church has lead to him starting the group, Holy Rosary Lives.
Harker, who owns a piano and organ restoration/teaching business in West Virginia, was asked to see about how to safely remove the church’s pipe organ from the building after the announcement to close the church in March.
After examining the pipe organ, he concluded the organ would sustained damage if it were dismantled, transported and put into storage.
“If you want to save the pipe organ, you have to save the church, too,” Harker said. So he said he prayed for inspiration, and which came as a thought to start the Holy Rosary Cultural Arts Center, a place for music recitals, concerts and a center where people could take classes in art, music and dance.
“Our mission is to advance the arts and humanities while fostering the growth and development of individual artists and cultural organizations through programs and services, and by presenting a broad range of cultural, educational and artistic programs, all while preserving the Holy Rosary Church building and pipe organ for future generations,” Harker said.
Even though the group is in its infancy, and working toward getting a nonprofit designation, Harker said he’s found support from the community and elected public officials in Brownsville, Redstone Township, Masontown and on the state level.
Holy Rosary Lives will have to fundraise to purchase the church from the Diocese of Greensburg, Harker said. To find ideas and gather additional support, he said there will be a town meeting on Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Republic Fire Hall, 218 Republic Road.
The other plan is the actual fundraising to purchase the church from the Dioceses of Greensburg and have seed money going forward with the first being a town meeting and a spaghetti dinner at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the Republic Fire Hall at 218 Republic Road. Harker said the dinner is free, but donations would be accepted.
Currently, he doesn’t know how much money needs to be raised to purchase the church.
For more information, call 724-277-2205 or email at holyrosarylives@gmail.com
