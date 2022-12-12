Fayette LaunchBox hosted its first High School Shark Tank event on Dec. 6.
Modeled after the popular reality show, the competition brought together over 70 students from Uniontown Area High School, Geibel Catholic High School and Laurel Highlands High School to celebrate entrepreneurialism.
Students were divided into eight teams, which each prepared and presented an elevator pitch for a proposed product or service. Four winning teams were awarded cash prizes, and an additional award was presented to the pitch that most prioritized sustainability.
n First place: Tanner Bruzda, Matt Schwertfeger and Ryan Rockwell of Laurel Highlands High School for “Custom Cornhole” ($500)
n Second place (Tie): Aiden Holt, Caleb Karey and Tony Startore of Geibel Catholic High School for “Personal Elderly Technology Service” and Molly Wisilosky, Ethan Butter, Joshua Steigner, Giavanna Amoroso, Shawn Maggert and Sutton Kistler of Laurel Highlands High School for “Win-Win Sports Bin” ($400 to each team)
n Third place: Luke Kalivoda, Jenna Bucheit, Seth Dolan and Maddie Waggert of Geibel Catholic High School for “Pop-Up Ice Rink” ($300)
n Sustainability Award: Krista Thorpe of Uniontown Area High School for “Mean Bean Cafe” ($100)
The Fayette LaunchBox is a signature program of Invent Penn State, a $30 million initiative launched in 2015 to spur economic development, job creation and student career success. Invent Penn State provided seed grant funding to start 21 campus-affiliated innovation spaces in downtowns across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.