Brownsville Area High School and Albert Gallatin High School both put together meals for select students and their families to enjoy this holiday season.
Brownsville Area received a donation this year from the River Fund, created by Brianne Mitchell, a children’s book author in West Brownsville. When Kellie Stout, Brownsville Area principal, and school counselors Karrie Eadie and Erin Pierotti were trying to come up with a way to use those funds, their thoughts turned to their students.
Their first idea was giving essentials to the students, such as toiletries, book bags and socks. They packed 10 book bags full of useful items for the high school students and included McDonald’s gift cards in the mix as well.
After randomly selecting students to give the essentials to, the trio decided they would also include dinners for some of the students and families in need this year.
Although it started with just the three of them donating money for the meals, more and more staff members began getting involved as well. Eventually, involvement in the proposal was opened to the entire high school staff.
“Everybody wanted to take part in it, so we raised $900,” Stout said.
The school partnered with Jerry’s Catering Services to provide a total of 18 dinners, with each feeding about eight people.
The staff of the high school came together Tuesday, dressed in costumes including a Santa, to deliver the backpacks and meals to the students via a bus.
“We have been remote this entire school year, so we have not seen our kids,” Pierotti said. “We miss them, so that has been the reason why we want to go out and deliver.”
Stout said delivering the meals is an act of kindness to show the students they care about them.
Albert Gallatin High School has a fund called the Student Care Fund, which is money they collected from their staff to help their students. One of the ways they decided to help was through providing meals for students and their families.
In past years, the school held a Thanksgiving food drive, headed up by teachers Christy Wolfe and Bethany Chicarelli, but they couldn’t do it this year, so the principal of the school, Dr. Brian Reams, contacted the two women about providing meals for Christmas instead.
They picked the students to receive the meals based on suggestions from the faculty and staff.
“We reached out to the teachers to get a list of students that they thought could benefit from it,” Reams said.
On Dec. 18, Wolfe and Chicarelli picked up the food from Walmart in Connellsville and brought it back to the school. Over the weekend, the families were contacted, and they picked up their food or it was delivered to them. They gave a total of 11 meals to students and their families.
“We understand with everything going on this year that people are having some tough times, and we just wanted them to know that their high school family is still thinking about them,” Wolfe said.
Reams said they had two families experience total losses in fires this season, so they raised money and bought supplies for the families. The two families were able to pick up the supplies as well as dinners.
In addition to the dinners provided, the food service department at the Albert Gallatin High School prepared five nonperishable breakfasts and lunches for each family that received a dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.