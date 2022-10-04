JROTC cadets participate in memorial 5K in New York City

Courtesy of Hannah Brumley

On Sept. 25, cadets from the Albert Gallatin JROTC took park in the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in New York City. Pictured (from left) are CSM Alexander Lashendock, Cadets Caidan Brumley, Kaleb Clark, Joshua Dankle, Alex Shuff, Jessie Reese, Hanna Brownfield and Maria Jose Mackz Rosales, and LTC Joseph Walsh.

 Courtesy of Hannah Brumley

Local JROTC cadets recently participated in a 5K in New York City to pay homage to the heroes of 9/11.

