Local JROTC cadets recently participated in a 5K in New York City to pay homage to the heroes of 9/11.
The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in New York City is an annual event that’s considered by many to be one of the top 5K runs in America.
The event is held on the last Sunday in September and symbolizes New York City firefighter Stephen Siller’s final footsteps from the foot of the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when Siller was off-duty and on his way to play golf with his brothers.
The 5K honors the 343 Fire Department of New York firefighters, law enforcement officers and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on 9/11, with proceeds from the event supporting programs to benefit first responders and catastrophically injured service members.
The Albert Gallatin Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps first started participating in the 5K in 2019, but did not participate for the last two years because of COVID-19.
Seven cadets with the Albert Gallatin JROTC ran together this year, along with over 35,000 participants, retracing Siller’s final steps.
“It was a great thing to be a part of,” said cadet Kaleb Clark, 18, of New Salem. “Everyone should try to do it at least once.”
While Clark has experience running in a few 5Ks and participates in cross country, he said the magnitude of the event as well as the significance of the event was new and different to him.
“During the race, I just thought of the firefighters that had to run (into the Twin Towers) with full equipment,” Clark said, adding that Siller’s dedication of running to the chaos when he could have easily stayed home or went golfing was something that resonated with him.
Cadet Maria Jose Mackz Rosales, 17, of Uniontown, said it was an honor for her to participate, which was her first 5K and not her last, as she said she would run in the event again.
Cadet Caidan Brumley, 15, of Smithfield, said he participated because it seemed like a fun thing to do while honoring those who had died on 9/11.
Brumley, who’s involved in cross country, said the parts of the race that were significant for him included running through Battery Tunnel, the scenery of New York City and running with the crowd of people and his fellow cadets.
Joseph P. Walsh, Senior Army Instructor at Albert Gallatin, said he’s grateful for the school district and sponsors that made the trip possible.
“Cadets were able to walk the ground and, more importantly, speak with first responders, firefighters, family and others affected by these events,” Walsh said, adding that the experience gave them something that cannot be found in a history book.
For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit www.t2t.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.