One local lawmaker said if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as a leaked draft opinion indicated they will, he views it “as a win” and believes Pennsylvania should ban abortion.
“Following the potential overturn of the 1973 case, the state Legislature will need to enact laws that further prevent abortions in the commonwealth,” state Rep. Matt Dowling, R- Uniontown, said Tuesday. “I would vote to ban abortions in Pennsylvania, ensuring life for the most vulnerable.”
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, and state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, were also encouraged by the prospect of reversing the nearly 50-year-old ruling that guarantees federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.
“I have always supported legislation that aims to protect the sanctity of life and will continue to do so regardless of the final opinion,” said Warner, who said the leak of the opinion was “suspect,” and questioned whether it was politically motivated.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who called the leak of the opinion a “gross breach in Court procedure,” said, “I’m concerned it was released as a political ploy to pressure justices to change their views when the rule of law—not public opinion—should determine the outcome and reasoning of a case.”
Stefano, meanwhile, cautioned that the ruling could change before it becomes final.
“No matter the outcome, I stand on my pro-life principles,” he said. “I believe in the protection of those with no voice. I also believe that this is a moral decision made by a mother that never should be funded by taxpayer dollars.”
But if legislation to ban abortion in Pennsylvania comes across the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf, he was clear on Tuesday that he would veto it, as he has done with anti-abortion legislation in the past.
“Any decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is an assault on the right to access safe, legal abortion services,” Wolf said in a release. “Let’s be clear: the issue is not whether we believe in choice, but rather who is going to make that choice. I believe that should be the person who is most closely involved in making this difficult decision - not lawmakers and judges. And I believe that’s a right that applies to every person across this country.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said in a statement, “If this draft opinion becomes the final opinion of the court, I have serious concerns about what overturning almost 50 years of legal precedent will mean for women in states passing near or total bans on abortion. Congress should be working to reduce the number of abortions and unintended pregnancies and doing much more to support women and families.”
Wolf said those old enough to remember a time before Roe v. Wade likely also know that reversing it “will have monumental, horrific consequences.”
“Abortion bans lead to worse health outcomes for pregnant people and babies, increased rates of maternal mortality, and financial hardship that hurts families. The majority of Americans believe in the right to access abortion, and the implication that this right may be reversed is appalling. This is an attack on privacy, on bodily autonomy, and on the right to health care – but more than that, it’s an attack on our future,” he said.
Dowling disagreed.
“I have been stalwart in my support for all life,” he said. “The leaked … opinion offers optimism to those who believe life starts at conception.”
He also believes the court’s movement on the decision will energize the base of both sides of the issue, adding that it will be even more important for pro-life Republicans to get out to vote and ensure that trusted conservative leaders are elected to ensure a majority in government.
