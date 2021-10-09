Colleagues of a local state representative injured in a vehicle accident are sending wishes for a speedy recovery to their friend.
On Wednesday evening, state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, was involved in a one-vehicle accident in Lancaster County. State police in the area have not released details of the crash, and did not return multiple phone calls on Friday.
Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, said he has been in contact with Dowling’s family since the accident.
“I know he’s still in stable condition, but he’s improving each day,” Warner said on Friday.
Warner said he doesn’t know the extent of Dowling’s injuries.
On Thursday, GOP spokesman Jason Gottesman said that Dowling was taken to Lancaster General Hospital following the crash and sustained “significant trauma.”
Like Dowling, state Rep. Bud Cook and other lawmakers were attending an informal caucus retreat that takes place once every session. The one on Wednesday was in downtown Lancaster.
Cook, R-Coal Center, said he attended the retreat on Wednesday evening, but didn’t hear about Dowling’s accident until the next day.
Hearing of his colleague’s injuries was difficult, Cook said, noting the legislative delegation from Southwestern Pennsylvania is a close-knit one.
“We’re reaching out to him and his family, sending our best wishes,” Cook said.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, also offered his prayers and support to Dowling and his family, and said he would also offer his support to Dowling’s legislative office while he recovers.
“My colleague and friend Matt Dowling has a long road of recovery ahead of him,” Stefano said. “Rest well, my friend, and look forward to seeing you back in the saddle.”
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, said Dowling is a dedicated public servant and strong voice for his constituents.
“I wish him a speedy recovery so that he can continue to serve the people of Fayette and Somerset counties,” Snyder said.
Dowling represents the 51st Legislative District, which includes portions of Fayette and Somerset counties. Fayette portions of the district include the city of Uniontown; the boroughs of Fairchance, Point Marion, Markleysburg, Smithfield and Ohiopyle; and Springfield, Stewart, Henry Clay, Wharton, South Union, Georges, German, Nicholson and Springhill townships.
He has served as a state representative since 2016.
