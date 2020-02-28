Gabriella Prolenski knows her birthday is a special day, but she doesn’t quite understand how special it is.
She was born Feb. 29, 2016, making her a rare “leapling,” or a baby born on a Leap Day. Although she is turning 4 Saturday, it is the first time she will celebrate her birthday on her actual date of birth. Her odds of being born on Leap Day were roughly 1 in 1,461, or 0.068%, assuming that birthdays are distributed evenly throughout the year.
“If you ask her when her birthday is, she’ll tell you Feb. 29. She just doesn’t know what that means,” said her mom, Katie Prolenski of Connellsville. “I keep telling her that it’s her special birthday, but she hasn’t gotten that at all. She’s like, ‘It’s my birthday. Of course it’s special.’”
Prolenski planned to go all out for her daughter’s first real birthday. But Gabby had other plans. She went bowling once, loved it and decided she wanted a bowling party. Her large family of about 40 people is gathering to celebrate Saturday.
Gabriella took a break from drawing on her chalkboard for a quick interview. She held up four fingers to say how old she’s turning. She said she’s excited to celebrate and show off her bowling skills to her cousin, Lexi. With a mischievous grin, she said she’s hoping for “a little chalkboard” for her birthday, and returned to the one she was using.
Prolenski said her daughter is receiving a special gift for her special birthday – a refinished vanity that belonged to her great-grandmother. Prolenski’s mother bought Gabby a special Leap Day birthday shirt to wear to her party, which says “4” on the front and “1” on the back.
Addie Ciez of Uniontown is celebrating her third leap birthday, so she’s accustomed to the questions and the jokes. She brought colorful cupcakes for her gymnastics team at the YMCA Tuesday, and her teammates affectionately teased the Laurel Highlands Middle School 6th grader that she’s ¼ her age.
“We tease her that she’s turning 3,” said Jami Smitley, Addie’s gymnastics coach. “She actually started with us when she was 4, so she was just a little peanut.”
“She’ll never age,” said her mom, Heather Ciez.
Addie said her friends think it’s cool that she was born on Feb. 29. Sometimes, she said, they are surprised or concerned about whether she gets an annual birthday.
“They would say, ‘But the 29th doesn’t come every year!’” she said.
While Addie said she doesn’t remember her first Leap Day birthday, when she turned 4, she remembers her 8th birthday as extra special, and anticipates this year will be the same.
“The question we’re most often asked is, ‘What day do you celebrate?’” said Heather Ciez.
Both local leaplings celebrate their birthdays on the 28th in non-leap years because they wanted to keep the birthday in February. Addie gets an extra birthday celebration during Leap Years, celebrating on both the 28th and 29th. She said she also gets perks as a leapling with giveaways for her real birthday.
Gabriella will also have an extra celebration this year with her preschool classmates. She’s bringing cookies to celebrate her birthday on Feb. 28, the day she usually celebrates.
Neither local mom expected to have a baby on such a rare day, and both women said they were initially a bit upset, wondering about any complexities associated with their children’s rare birth dates.
They have encountered some inconveniences with entering birth dates into online forms. Prolenski said when she tried to buy a plane ticket for Gabriella, there was no option for Feb. 29 until she plugged in the year first. Ciez said she has encountered the problem multiple times, sometimes when her coaches are inputting her daughter’s date of birth for sports.
“It says the date is non-existent,” said Heather Ciez.
Ciez’s due date was on Feb. 28, 2008, and she said her friends teased her that her baby would be born on Leap Day. Her labor was induced Feb. 28, but her baby was not born until 4 a.m. Feb. 29.
“They kept teasing me about it, and then it happened,” she said.
Gabriella came early. Her due date was March 12, and Katie Prolenski hadn’t even considered the possibility her baby might be born on Leap Day.
“I didn’t think it was possible,” she said.
She thought she and her daughter might share her March 9 birthday, or that she might give birth on her dad’s birthday on March 11.
“My water broke just a little after midnight Feb. 29, the one day I had decided I didn’t want to have my baby, and that’s when she decided she was ready,” she said. “She’s like, ‘I’m getting my own, really special day.’”
