A majority of local representatives in the state House backed legislation that made it illegal to drive while holding a cellphone to talk, albeit as a secondary offense.
The proposal, which passed the state House in a 120-74 vote, also changed texting while driving to a secondary offense, meaning police would have to observe another moving violation, like speeding or running a red light, to cite someone for phone-related violation.
State Reps. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis; Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown; and Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, supported the measure. Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, voted against it.
Snyder said she supports the legislation sponsored by Republican Rep. Rosemary Brown from Monroe County, because it will make Pennsylvania roads safer from distracted drivers.
“We’re all guilty of it,” said Snyder. “Let’s face it … But we need to be more cautious with regards to distracted driving. We need to pay more attention to the road.”
The bill does not prohibit the use of Bluetooth for hands-free calling.
Current law carries a $50 fine for texting while driving. The pending bill would make either texting or making calls while driving punishable by a $150 fine.
There would be exceptions so drivers can use hand-held phones to call 911.
In addition, the bill calls for extra restrictions on young drivers under the age of 18, who would not be permitted to use a cell phone at all – even hands-free – except in the case of an emergency, to call for help, and for GPS reasons, Snyder said.
Warner said the provisions for minor drivers in the bill are another layer to keep them, and others on the road, safe.
“Distracted driving is the leading cause of automobile accidents, especially for teens,” he said. “Because of the added restrictions to those under the age of 18, this legislation will go a long way protecting our youth.”
The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.
While there has been some criticism about changing making both offenses secondary, Snyder noted that the Senate could throw the amendment out.
Despite critics of the bill, Snyder she believes drivers will eventually adapt to not making calls while holding a cell phone much in the same way they did to wearing seatbelts.
“Hopefully, this will help. People will just need to learn,” said Snyder.
Cook and Dowling did not return calls for comment.
