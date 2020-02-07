Local legislators said they’re concerned about the amount of spending in Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed $36 billion state budget.
“This budget is completely disingenuous as the governor claims there are no new taxes in his proposal,” said state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township. “In reality, the budget features a laundry list of new taxes and fees with a total of $1.5 billion in new spending and more than a billion dollars in new borrowing—and he expects taxpayers to foot the bill.”
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, said even with a projected revenue surplus of $300 million from this fiscal year, Wolf is spending beyond the funds available.
“Once again, the governor is showing how out of touch he is with Pennsylvania families who are working hard for their money and frustrated by how much of it ends up being spent—and all too often wasted—by government,” Warner said.
He said Wolf’s proposal is, in part, asking for nearly $600 million to cover spending beyond the current year, noting that he believes Wolf will be asking for more money by year’s end.
For those reasons, Warner again called for action on his bill, the Taxpayer Protection Act, which imposes a constitutional limit on the growth in state budget spending and tying spending increases to a formula based on population and inflation.
“Simply put, Pennsylvania taxpayers can’t afford any more taxes, and state government needs to spend less,” Warner said. “It’s that simple, and I am committed to a budget that meets these standards.”
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township and state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, also referenced the bill.
“I am very concerned that these levels of spending increases are not sustainable in the long term,” said Stefano, a member of the state’s appropriations committee. “Over $5 billion in borrowing is unacceptable and unfair to future generations who will be expected to pay that back.”
Stefano said Wolf’s 4% increase in spending is well beyond what Pennsylvanians can afford.
“Just like in the sixth year of a TV sitcom, Gov. Wolf has run out of ideas and is merely rehashing the same tax, spend and borrow plans that he has proposed since the beginning of his term,” Stefano said.
Dowling said Wolf has called for unrealistic spending each year he’s been in office.
“My colleagues and I have fought back, shielding Commonwealth residents from proposals that would have cost them thousands of dollars,” Dowling said. “However, we shouldn’t have to fight for responsible spending each year.”
Dowling said by better managing spending, the state will be better able to maintain lower taxes, keeping that money in residents’ pockets.
“We do need to fund government’s core services, like basic education and programs to help seniors,” Dowling said. “However, we must balance the budget without crippling the Pennsylvanians on fixed incomes.”
“The governor’s budget address is always the first move on the chess board for budget negotiations,” said state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, adding that the legislature is a long way from adopting a budget. “As always, there are some things I like and some I don’t. It’s a work in progress.”
“We do not have an income problem, we have a spending problem,” said state Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township.
Cook said he’s asked his constituents if they want a tax hike. Most, if not all, say they don’t, he said.
“The majority of constituents understand that these are our hard-earned dollars going to Harrisburg,” Cook said.
He said the government will have to learn to live within its means and prioritize programs and projects in the state budget.
