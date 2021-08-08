A local Boy Scout troop’s ability to go Mach speed has landed them in the Guinness Book of World Records.
No, it wasn’t a souped-up Pinewood Derby car. Instead, it was a ping-pong ball firing cannon.
Mike Aesoph, who’s helped Uniontown’s Troop 620 with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) projects for more than a decade, bought a cannon advertised as being “supersonic.”
After some velocity measurements, Aesoph, an engineer, found the advertisement was an overreach. But, he said, playing with the cannon was fun. As a scouting project, he set out to make the “supersonic” part true by having it shoot ping-pong balls at Mach 1.
He added a pressure chamber and eclipsed Mach 1 in 2018. A year later, he switched the driving gas to helium, which caused the ball to launch at a speed of 786 meters per second (or 1,760 miles per hour), which far exceeds Mach 2.
“I checked the world record, and it was only 806 meters per second at the time, so I started making plans to break it,” he said.
David Ziglear, 13, of Brownsville and Brett Lemansky, 18, of Uniontown, both member of Troop 620, were ready to help.
Both teens contributed components by designing items that were later 3D printed and used on the cannon.
“In the meantime, the record increased to 833 meters per second, but that didn’t deter us at all,” Aesoph said.
In the summer of 2020, Aesoph, Ziglear and Lemansky worked at Aesoph’s house and shop because of the complexity of the task at hand, while abiding by the Boy Scout regulation that two adults be present at all times.
“(T)he parents were glad to stay and see the work their sons were doing and see the cannon shoot,” Aesoph said.
In November 2020, the trio hit their goal, launching a ping-pong ball at a speed of 976.56 meters per second, which is 2,184.5 mph. That speed easily beat the previous one held by a university in Singapore – and secured their spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.
“I am hoping they see it as a challenge and beat my record so I can strike back and kick their butts again,” Aesoph said.
Both scouts said the project was not only fun, but also educational.
“I learned that a ping pong ball can be faster than an average pistol,” Ziglear said. “Mr. Aesoph was really nice and patient during the whole experience. He let us design our own parts and helped us along the way.”
Lemansky, who wants to be an engineer, used the project as a glimpse into his future career. He said he noted how Aesoph handled the challenges that arose.
“Watching him do that was a good experience,” Lemansky said. “I think it will contribute to my goals to become an engineer.”
Aesoph, a mechanical engineer of 17 years with Boeing, said he always looks for the “wow!” factor when he’s teaching children STEM-related subjects.
“My first project for the kids was the Robotics Merit Badge, which I still offer every other year or so,” he said. “After that, I added electronics, engineering and basically all of the other STEM-related merit badges to my program.”
“I am basically a freelance dork for the Scouts and whoever else wants help with STEM education for youth,” he said.
In addition to the record-setting cannon, Aesoph has done other interesting STEM projects with the troop.
His first big one involved high-altitude balloons fitted with cameras to get breathtaking shots as they ascended up to 110,000 feet.
He also plans to do more.
In addition to seeing if the scouts can make the ping-pong ball hit Mach 4, he’d also like to hold a high-powered rocket rally and communicate with the International Space Station from a balloon.
“The purpose of doing the ‘wow!’ projects is to give the kids something that they are willing to tell their friends and classmates about,” Aesoph said.
He said he makes short, interesting videos of those projects to post and share online.
“Ideally this will lead more kids into Scouting and/or STEM,” he said.
To see videos and learn more about the Old Trails STEM program, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/OldTrailsSTEM/.
