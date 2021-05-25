A Fayette County man was charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in Bullskin Township.
State police alleged Eugene E. Kasiewicz, 53, of White abused the boy between March 14 and April 9.
According to court paperwork, authorities said they became aware of the alleged abuse when a family member of the teen reported it.
Police charged Kasiewicz with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor.
Kasiewicz is free on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
