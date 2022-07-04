Pam Newmeyer thought that when she marched for women’s rights to an abortion 50 years ago, it would be the last time.
“And here I am again,” she said.
About 50 people marched from Cleveland Avenue in Uniontown to the Fayette County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that granted federal protections to women seeking an abortion. Overturning Roe v. Wade means states can impose their own laws regulating or outlawing abortions.
“We had these rights for 50 years,” Rose Joseph of Uniontown told the crowd gathered outside the courthouse. “Before that, it was awful.”
She said some women seeking abortions before Roe v. Wade chose harmful and dangerous procedures, and some died.
Several protesters questioned whether the next steps of the U.S. Supreme Court would be to remove other federal protections, such as rights granted to members of the LGBTQ community.
Angela Brown of Uniontown, who organized the event, said that abortion is often a medically necessary procedure.
“A lot of people have it misconstrued. A lot of people see it as red and blue,” she said.
She said she had an ectopic pregnancy that required an abortion to remove the fetus. An ectopic pregnancy is caused when a fetus is implanted in the fallopian tubes. The fetus cannot survive, and women can die without the abortion procedure. One in 50 pregnancies, or 2% are ectopic, Brown said, citing statistics from the March of Dimes.
“No one wakes up in the morning and says ‘I want an abortion',” said Trinette Rae Cunningham, president of the Democratic Women of Fayette County.
She spoke out against Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano, who introduced legislation as a senator that would outlaw abortion as soon as a heartbeat can be detected.
Lisa Synuria of Brownsville said that she had to “fight for a hysterectomy” in 2013 because her doctor questioned whether her husband wanted more children. She wanted a hysterectomy because she had several tests indicating the presence of pre-cancerous cells.
Paul Synuria joined his wife in the march.
“Every person is an individual, and they have their own rights,” he said.
Several other men joined in the march, including Adam Cunningham of Uniontown.
“These decisions impact us as well,” he said.
Cunningham said the right to abortion is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue, but “a common sense” one. He referenced news stories regarding a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and impregnated through incest, and cannot receive an abortion in her state because she did not know she was pregnant within six weeks.
“Ohio decided that a 10-year-old girl needs to have a child,” he said. “How is this pro life?”
