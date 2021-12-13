Historical societies and museums in Fayette, Washington and Greene counties received grants from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
The Cultural and Historical Support Grants go toward the general operations of agencies that do not receive other state funding, and that have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000.
Fayette County Historical Society received $4,000 and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy–Fallingwater received $40,000.
Greene County Historical Society received $4,000.
In Washington County, Bradford House Historical Foundation and Washington County Historical Society each received $4,000, and the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum received $6,869.
Two Washington County entities also received Historical and Archival Records Care Grants, which fund projects that improve the accessibility and preservation of historical records.
Peters Township Public Library received $3,450 and Jefferson College Historical Society received $1,628.
