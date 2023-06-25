Uniontown's Storey Square will resonate with music on Saturday, July 1, when Lucien Schroyer and Cassidy Chambers take the stage from noon to 3 p.m. during the Founding Day Festival.
Local musicians to play in Storey Square this Saturday
- By Hailey Mark For the Herald-Standard newsroom@heraldstandard.com
