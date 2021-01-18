A virtual celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day illustrated the positives of the civil rights movement and the realities of today.
The annual program organized by the Mon Valley NAACP was done virtually this year because of COVID-19, but they still kept the spirit of the past program that normally took place in area churches.
There were prayers and songs from different participants from Donora to Connellsville, while young people read portions King's famous “I Have a Dream” speech, as the theme of the program was “Moving from King's dream to our realities”.
Caleb Calloway of Donora was asked after reading his excerpt about his reality of being a Black male in America today with news of incidents between police and Black men and women.
“I don't like it because people are getting killed for no reason,” he said.
Samya Morris of Monessen had a different take, stating that Black women are subjected to different beauty standards.
Brother and sister Damire and Taria Isbell of Monessen also participated, saying they would like to see change in how Black people are treated.
“It's a scary time to be Black when the police see you as a threat,” Damire said.
Lois Thomas, an organizer on the MLK Celebration Committee, agreed with the young people who participated in Monday's program and added there are good police and bad police, just like there are good people and bad people in the world. But, she told them, they don't need to live in fear.
“You don't need to be afraid because God watches over all of us,” she said.
The Rev. Kenneth Huston, the president of the Pennsylvania State NAACP, said King's dream hasn't bee fully realized.
“We must be steadfast and what we're seeking to do to bring equality relevant to our people and people of nationalities,” Huston said. “The fight absolutely continues.”
Allan Duncan, the president of the Mon Valley NAACP, said the words spoken by King still apply today, touching on messages of not satisfying the thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred and the fierce urgency of now.
“Now is here,” Duncan said.
In lieu of a formal program, the East End United Community Center in Uniontown hosted a community discussion over Zoom Monday to commemorate King.
More than 20 people attended the virtual discussion, bringing up challenges they thought Fayette County faced and ways to help dispel division in the community.
Dr. Julio Palma, an assistant chemistry professor at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, served as the mediator for the discussion.
“We’re starting a new year with some challenges,” he said. “For this specific dialogue we thought of coming here together as a community and sharing our own concerns.”
Community concerns brought up during the discussion included better education for children regarding the history of the nation and different cultures, as well as ways to unite people from different backgrounds and races in the community.
“We are at a critical point in our history where this stuff needs to be brought up,” one of the attendees said.
The center plans to host another virtual community discussion Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.