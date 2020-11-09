Nonprofit organizations are responding to increased community needs with declining funds to meet them, said local directors.
“In terms of fundraising, this was kind of devastating,” said Dan Sochko, City Mission-Living Stones director.
The Uniontown organization provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, youth services and other programs to locals. In addition to cutting shelter capacity for COVID-19 requirements, layoffs, greater community needs and longer hours with fewer staff members, and losing programs that fund the shelter, they also lost their ability to hold major fundraisers.
“One of the most obvious, and I’m sure it affects everyone, is we largely depend on fundraising. These are things that require a lot of people in the same place at the same time that we’ve had to cancel,” he said.
He said they lost about $150,000 in revenue. The CARES Act provided $121,000 in funding, but requirements limit the use to operational costs, such as directly funding the emergency shelter. A statewide study found 800 organizations lost $612 million in revenue with $95.3 million in additional operating costs, for a total loss of $708 million. Of the respondents, 290 were human service organizations which reported increased costs of $64 million and decreased revenue of $255 million. The survey calculated total impact based on lost revenue and additional COVID-19 related costs along with CARES revenue. Fayette County’s 56 responding organizations reported a total impact of about $13.5 million.
Local organizations said they used creativity to meet the needs of locals remotely and find funding sources. Pat Mowen, Prevention Educator at the Crime Victims’ Center of Fayette County, said their major fundraiser was cancelled in April. Now, they are hosting a $45 for 45 campaign to celebrate the organization’s 45th year of service.
She is also working to reach the community remotely. While their services continued throughout the pandemic, she typically teaches children about prevention in classrooms. She hosted online classes, including training adults to spot signs of child abuse. Mandated reporters, like teachers and coaches, are often the first line of defense for a child who is being abused or neglected. With more kids staying home, she wanted adults to know when to act.
“It is the responsibility of adults to protect children, whether you’re a professional whose job requires it or not,” she said.
James Stark, CEO of Fayette County Community Action, said they saw a surge in need at food drives especially early in the pandemic when residents were losing jobs and waiting on unemployment checks. Local supporters and CARES Act funding helped bridge the gap, he said.
“It’s really thanks to our staff and volunteers and the support of the community. Both food and funding has helped us to get through this challenging period,” he said.
Renee Couser, executive director of The Community Foundation of Fayette County, said they were forced to cancel their annual fundraiser, the Fayette Philanthropy Dinner. Many county non-profits contacted the foundation for support, and they provided $20,000 in emergency relief funding to 20 organizations.
“Many local nonprofits turn to the Community Foundation of Fayette County for funding,” she said.
Stark and Sochko both voiced concerns about an anticipated surge in emergency housing needs when a moratorium on evictions is lifted. Evictions are halted nationwide until Dec. 31.
“Our fear is the moratorium will be lifted before social distancing,” Sochko said. “That would be a scary situation.”
Their shelters are currently operating at 50% capacity to meet social distancing requirements, and many local tenants and homeowners are falling behind on rent and mortgage.
“There will be an increased need, at least in the immediate. There will be a bubble. We’ll have to scramble,” he said, after the moratorium is lifted.
Stark said lifting the moratorium Jan. 1 could be devastating, and hopes the moratorium will be extended.
“With the winter months, in the middle of a pandemic, it would be disastrous,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.