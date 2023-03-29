Local nonprofit donates to Homeless Children Education Fund

The Edward V. Monaghan Charitable Youth Foundation recently donated to the Homeless Children’s Education Fund (HCEF) in Pittsburgh. The organization supports the educational needs of children experiencing homelessness in southwestern Pennsylvania. Monaghan, who is deceased, was a teacher, guidance counselor and coach in the Albert-Gallatin School District for 35 years. Pictured are Monaghan’s daughter Melanie Monaghan Bradburn (right) and Loren Kurpiewski, HCEF education services director.

