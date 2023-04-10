Ian Eckert spread happiness everywhere he went.
On May 21 — what would have been the Lake Lynn boy’s 15th birthday — a nonprofit established in his name wants others to help carry on his legacy by doing random acts of kindness to celebrate his life.
“The ideas are unlimited,” said his father Paul Eckert, adding that a kind act could be as simple as spending time with someone in need of company.
Ian’s parents, Paul and Christine Eckert, established Team Ian Charities Inc. about two months after their son’s death in September 2022. The nonprofit’s goal is to enhance the lives of other people with special needs.
“Ian was nonverbal and nonmobile, so he was dependent on everyone else to basically learn and understand the way he communicated,” said Christine.
“(Team Ian Charities) is one way for us to keep sharing and spreading joy, and Ian certainly did that,” she said. “We truly believe we were on this journey for a purpose outside of being parents to Ian. We’ve got more work to do on Ian’s behalf.”
She said the mission of Team Ian Charities is to “help others run their race.”
“Our goal with fundraising is to give it right back. But in addition to donations, we’re trying to identify needs,” she said. “If there’s someone that (has) special needs, talk to one of us. It’s something that we’ll follow up on because no need is too small.”
Last month, the Eckert family delivered noise-canceling headphones to students in need at the Laurel Highlands Middle School’s life skills class. At the time of his death, Ian was an eighth grade student at Albert Gallatin South Middle School.
“Even if it’s a box of headphones, we forget how touching something is to somebody,” she said. “My son had an adjustable bed that vibrated and was very comfortable. That, to him, was one of the best comfort items anybody could ever give.”
Ian’s older sister, Emma Eckert, is also a member of Team Ian Charities. She said she cherishes memories of baking chocolate chip cookies with her brother, and hopes to make others happy by being involved with the nonprofit organization.
“He was the happiest kid I’ve ever met, and I think the world would be a much better place if we all were a little more like Ian,” she said.
LeAnn Bergman, Ian’s aunt, said being a part of the organization is important to her because she saw Ian persevere throughout his life.
“I hope the light and love Ian brought to my life will shine through me, so I can help others run their race with joy, as Ian did,” Bergman said.
All involved in the nonprofit hope that people throughout the community will honor Ian and embrace May 21 as a sort of “Random Acts of Kindness Day.”
“We are asking folks to then go to our website, www.teamiancharities.org, and (submit) their zip code after they perform that act of kindness,” Paul said.
“We want to see how many acts of kindness can happen around the world,” Christine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.