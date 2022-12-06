A local organization plans to place over 400 wreaths at veterans’ graves in a Point Marion cemetery during national Wreaths Across America Day.
“We’re very happy to do it and show respect for all the deceased veterans,” said Bob Bankhear, president of the AMVETS Chapter #103 Riders in Hopwood.
The new organization received its charter in October 2021, and as with all veteran service organizations, the charter is required to take part in community projects throughout the year.
“I’m from Smithfield, and I know a lot about the Little Arlington Cemetery in Point Marion,” Bankhead said. “And I’m also familiar with Wreaths Across America.”
With a number of veterans laid to rest there, he said honoring those who have served the country through Wreaths Across America seemed a perfect fit.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that honors veterans throughout the year, but it’s especially known for Wreaths Across America Day, which occurs on Saturday, Dec. 17 this year. That day, the organization and its volunteer members coordinate wreath laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 3,400 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
Bankhead said he brought the idea of participating this year to members of the chapter, and they were happy to take on the project.
However, the idea came with a significant cost and a significant amount of work.
Little Arlington Cemetery is the home of 435 veterans graves, which requires 435 wreaths at a cost of $15 each.
“My organization has gone out and raised enough money to cover all of them,” Bankhead said, adding that the chapter held different fundraisers and contacted multiple organizations for donations throughout the year. “We raised over $6,000 to cover the costs. Our intention was to go the whole way and make sure every veteran had a wreath next to their headstone.”
At noon on Dec. 17, the organization will first hold a ceremony at Little Arlington Cemetery where Bankhead will be the speaker. The Albert Gallatin JROTC was invited to participate and will play “Taps” during the ceremony, which will include a laying of the ceremonial wreath for all branches of military service, acknowledging all prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Bankhead said he expects the ceremony to last about 30 minutes, and then the wreaths will be placed.
While the 29 members of the AMVETS Chapter #103 Riders are able to place the wreaths themselves, they’re inviting the public to attend the ceremony and assist in placing the wreaths on veterans’ graves.
“As individuals place wreaths on the graves, they recite the veteran’s name,” Bankhead said. “We would like community involvement.”
While the cost for this year’s wreaths have been covered by the organization’s fundraising efforts, Bankhead said he hopes the annual event will attract people to not only attend, but sponsor wreaths, a 100% tax deductible option.
To sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org, click on “Search Locations/Groups” under the menu tab and search for Little Arlington Cemetery in Point Marion.
Bankhead thanked those who gave this year for their generous contributions, adding that any overage in donations will be carried over to help defray the costs of next year’s wreath laying ceremony.
