Four entities that serve residents of Fayette, Greene or Washington counties received grant funding through the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to help those struggling with substance use disorder.
“Two key components of an individual’s sustained recovery are access to recovery support services and steady, reliable employment. These grantees will provide services and supports to give individuals the tools necessary to empower their sustained recovery,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said in a Tuesday release.
Grantees will receive funding to provide employment support services, expand or enhance recovery support and provide services to pregnant or postpartum women recovering from addiction.
Local recipients were: Life’s Work of Western Pennsylvania in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties - $387,500; Sage’s Army in Fayette County - $700,000; Allegheny Health Network in Fayette County - $583,153; and Center for Community Resources, Inc. in Washington County - $296,092.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.