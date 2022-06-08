Several priests with Fayette County ties will mark the anniversary jubilees of their ordinations with a concelebrated Mass today at 5 p.m. at Christ our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.
Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Larry J. Kulick, who is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his own ordination to the priesthood this year, will be the main celebrant.
The Rev. Alexander L. Pleban, a native of Wynn in Fayette County, is celebrating 65 years in the priesthood. In August 2010, Pleban retired as the oldest active serving priest in the diocese. He was ordained to the priesthood May 25, 1957, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, by Bishop Hugh L. Lamb.
Uniontown native the Rev. Patrick H. Mandock, who retired in 2000, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his ordination, and the Rev. Robert M. Washko of Uniontown will celebrate his 45th anniversary.
Celebrating 40 years of priesthood are the Rev. John A. Sedlak of Fayette City and the Rev. Alan W. Grote of Uniontown. The Rev. William J. Lechnar, of Uniontown, is celebrating his 25th jubilee.
In addition to priests from Fayette County, two who served at county parishes in the past will also mark their ordination anniversaries.
The Rev. John M. Butler has served as a priest for 45 years. His local ties include time as administrator and pastor at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Connellsville. He also has served as administrator of the former Holy Trinity Parish, Connellsville while continuing as pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Connellsville, the former All Saints Parish, Masontown and administrator of the former St. Mary our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leckrone, Saint Patrick Parish, Brady’s Bend where he retired in 2019.
Celebrating 40 years is the Rev. Kenneth G. Zaccagnini. Among the parishes at which he served as pastor are St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus Parish, Uniontown, and he served as administrator of a number of parishes, including St. Mary (Nativity) Parish, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.