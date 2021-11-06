Two local residents placed in GO Laurel Highlands’ annual photo contest.
Brandy McMillen of Connellsville took first place in the category of “plants and animals” for a photo of a squirrel monkey, and Shawn Behe of Mount Pleasant took third place for a photo of a barn owl. Both photos were taken at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park in Donegal.
In addition, a photo of a rock climber at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County took second place in the “people” category. The photo was taken by Linda Seanor of Berlin in Somerset County.
The Laurel Highlands Photo Contest has been running for 17 years, with winners’ pictures published in the following year’s Destination Guide, on golaurelhighlands.com and at the visitor center.
Entries are accepted in the categories of people, places or plants and animals.
