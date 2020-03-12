While Pennsylvania’s confirmed coronavirus cases have, so far, been limited to the eastern part of the state, that’s not stopped local residents from stocking up on supplies should it hit closer to home.
Amy Lizza, co-owner of Apothecare Pharmacy with two locations in Uniontown, said while they mostly ship items to their customers, they’ve encountered the unavailability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes as of late.
“The wipes are totally out of stock from our wholesaler,” Lizza said.
She said each of the store’s three wholesalers in New York, Ohio and Altoona are also out of gel hand sanitizer.
“The hand sanitizers are moving real fast,” said Robert Harper, the owner of Hixenbaugh's Drug Store in Uniontown. “We only have a few left.”
Harper said customers have been asking for hand sanitizer on a daily basis. He’s trying to replenish the shelves, but said nothing is available.
Lizza said she's seen a lot of customers trying to buy the items to send them to family members in states that are totally wiped out of both. She’s also seen price gouging, noting an online purchase price of $30 for three small containers of disinfecting wipes.
Also a pharmacist, Lizza recommended against people trying to whip up their own hand sanitizer at home. There are several online “recipes” that use vodka as the basis for it.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that hand sanitizer be at least 60% alcohol to help avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others.
“Vodka is 40% alcohol; it’s not nearly the percentage that your need,” Lizza said.
In fact, online homemade hand sanitizer methods have gained so much ground lately that the manufacturers of Tito’s Handmade Vodka made a public statement letting people know the spirit is not useful for killing germs on one’s hands.
But even hand sanitizer that has the recommended 60% alcohol isn’t fail-proof. As the CDC noted, it isn’t as effective in killing germs on greasy or visibly dirty hands.
One tried-and-true method will get rid of germs, though, and the CDC recommendations say it only takes 20 seconds: “Just wash your hands,” Lizza said.
