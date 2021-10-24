A local state senator wants to expand the protections of the Castle Doctrine, the law that gives Pennsylvanians the right to protect themselves in their home.
Legislation recently introduced by Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, proposes extending the self-defense protections to an individual’s property line.
Last updated in 2011, Castle Doctrine, a “stand-your-ground” law, allows citizens the right to defend themselves in their homes if they believe they’re in danger of death, serious bodily injury, kidnapping or rape.
“Forcing law-abiding Pennsylvanians to wait to defend their loved ones until a criminal enters their home could result in the unnecessary loss of innocent life – a tragedy made worse because it could have been prevented,” Stefano said. “The right to defend oneself should not be limited, as it is in the current weaker standard, based on whether individuals are inside their dwelling or on their property.”
In a release issued by Stefano’s office, Kim Stolfer, president of Firearms Owners Against Crime, said it’s important to clarify the law “so that when these dynamic, critical incidents happen and unfold, the people who are involved in them – who are trying to protect themselves – can do it with certainty.”
The proposal is expected to be referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review.
