As uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 intensifies, communities with older residents are taking particular care to make sure safe practices are followed.
“I’m a senior citizen and I take precautions,” said Jean Searcy, 85, spending part of her afternoon on Tuesday at the Connellsville Area Senior Center. Those precautions, she said, include “washing my hands, washing the doorknob ... and staying away from people who cough.”
With Fayette County’s population trending older, such concern may seep into many corners of the community. About 24.5% of Fayette’s population was 60 or older, according to figures from the 2010 U.S. Census. That figure rose to 27.3% in the 2017 estimates.
The 2017 estimates for the over-60 population are also higher than the state’s 23.6% estimates in the counties of Greene (24.4%), Washington (26.7%) and Westmoreland (29.1%).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that older adults, along with “people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease” are at “higher risk for getting very sick from this illness.”
More than a dozen presumptive positive cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, part of more than 900 cases in the United States.
Patti Pritts, executive director of the Connellsville Area Senior Center, said no activities have been altered or canceled at the center, but she and others are expressing the need for caution.
“I gave a little informational talk before lunch one day about the importance of washing your hands,” Pritts said. “That’s one of (ways) you can best help yourself is to wash your hands with soap and water and to use the hand sanitizer.”
Pritts said the mood has been calm, but “I hear people talking about it,” she said.
The existence of COVID-19 also can spark concern when colds and flu-like sicknesses surface, as one resident who comes to the Connellsville Area Senior Center noted.
Kristin Dunham, executive director of the Masontown Senior Center, also said on Tuesday that no cancellations or programming changes had come about at the center in relation to COVID-19.
“So far there are no cancellations or changes – just education for seniors about what the CDC is saying,” she said.
She mentioned thorough hand-washing and staying home when ill as among the precautions – and she said flyers announcing precautions were now hanging in the center.
She said staff members, too, have been particularly careful.
“We’re taking a few extra wipes around where people touch things,” she said.
People seeking the latest information can check https://www.cdc.gov and https://www.health.pa.gov/.
