State police in Troop B had the second-highest rates of DUI crashes and DUI arrests among Pennsylvania State Police in 2019, according to statewide data.
“We in state police are very proactive when it comes to taking impaired drivers off the streets. We want to keep families safe,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater, spokesman for Troop B, which includes Fayette, Washington, Greene and parts of Westmoreland and Allegheny Counties.
Troop B made 2,151 DUI arrests in 2019 and responded to 439 DUI crashes. Both figures were second only to Troop H, which made 2,442 DUI arrests and responded to 457 DUI crashes. Troop H has its headquarters in Harrisburg. Across Pennsylvania, state police arrested 22,139 DUI drivers and responded to 4,692 crashes among its 16 troops.
“We understand that with every arrest, that’s possibly a life being saved,” Broadwater said.
The statewide DUI arrest total was a 1% increase from 2018. State police community service officers regularly speak about DUI prevention at schools, businesses and community events.
“Impaired driving is a serious crime that occurs every day in Pennsylvania, often committed by people who would otherwise consider themselves to be law-abiding.” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The PSP has a zero-tolerance approach toward DUI, whether a driver is impaired by alcohol, legal or illegal drugs, or another substance. We remain committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to keep our roadways safe through a combination of education and enforcement.”
Broadwater said state police in Troop B work hard to be visible, and monitor back roads. He was unsure why the DUI crashes were also high with proactive enforcement, and said that is a number he wants to see reduced.
Bill Miller, DUI supervisor for the Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission, said DUI data can produce results that involve many factors, making it difficult to point to a specific cause. For example, he said 70% of those arrested for DUI are male.
Both Broadwater and Miller noted that impaired drivers under the influence of drugs is on the rise. Broadwater said many drivers arrested for DUI are under the influence of prescription medication. Miller said the majority of clients in the DUI program were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, but said he has also seen a rise in driving under the influence of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, including drivers with a medical marijuana card. Any driver who tests positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can be convicted of DUI.
“The reality is, you still can’t drive impaired,” Miller.
Miller described DUI crashes as “one of the most frequently committed violent crimes” in the country.
“We take pride in being proactive, in making sure that families and the motoring public are safe,” Broadwater said.
